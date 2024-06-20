Former Alabama pitcher Alton Davis II commits to SEC rival

One former Alabama Crimson Tide baseball player will continue his college career in the SEC. On Wednesday, relief pitcher Alton Davis II announced that he was transferring to the Georgia Bulldogs via his X account.

Davis II spent two seasons in Tuscaloosa. The native of Hueytown, Alabama was a staple in the Alabama bullpen in both seasons. As a freshman, Davis II made 25 appearances for the Crimson Tide. He finished the season with a 1-2 record and a 5.35 earned run average. Davis II struck out 32 batters in 33.2 innings pitched.

As a sophomore, Davis II finished with a 4-2 record and a 5.61 earned run average. In 33.2 innings pitched, Davis II struck out 38 batters.

Alabama will have to replace Davis II as he was the “go to” reliever during the 2024 season. It will be interesting to see if Georgia decides to use Davis II as a starter or as a reliever.

Georgia has picked up former Alabama pitcher Alton Davis. GREAT arm. Lots of potential here. pic.twitter.com/lSpQ52GltD — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) June 19, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama baseball program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire