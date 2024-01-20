Former Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor transferring to Iowa

After spending one season in Tuscaloosa, Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is transferring to Iowa. The Iowa native was committed to the Hawkeyes before flipping his commitment to Alabama before national signing day.

Proctor was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team following his freshman campaign. He made 14 starts at left tackle this past season. Proctor was in charge of protecting Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe’s blindside.

In 743 snaps at right tackle, Proctor recorded 20 knockdown blocks. At 6-foot-7 and 360 pounds, he was an instrumental run blocker for the Crimson Tide as well.

With Proctor transferring, Alabama will now have to replace one of the premier offensive linemen in the country for the 2024 season.

BREAKING: Former Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor has Committed to Iowa, he tells @on3sports The No. 1 OT in the Portal started every game for the Crimson Tide this season Received Freshman All-American & 1st Team Freshman All-SEC Honors in 2023https://t.co/IDciRBZv5J pic.twitter.com/bZGjrOfqwq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 20, 2024

