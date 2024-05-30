Former Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood signs with Los Angeles Chargers

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood.

Leatherwood is a former first-round pick. He was selected No. 17 overall in the 2021 NFL draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Over the course of his career, Leatherwood has had his shares of ups and downs. After spending two seasons with the Raiders, Leatherwood was waived. Soon after, he was signed by the Chicago Bears.

The Florida native spent one season with the Bears before being released. Following his release from the Bears, Leatherwood signed with the Cleveland Browns practice squad. He spent the 2023-2024 season with the Browns.

Now, Leatherwood hopes to earn a spot on the Chargers active roster. It will be interesting to see what kind of role he carves out next season.

welcome aboard we’ve signed T alex leatherwood → https://t.co/tBHkqVj3LS pic.twitter.com/sdtRqTeeFA — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 29, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama football team and its former players in the NFL.

