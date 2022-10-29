Former Alabama OL Tommy brown lands incredible NIL deal

Former Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brown revealed a new name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Shinesty to promote the brand’s underwear.

Brown joined the Crimson Tide as a member of the 2018 recruiting class but transferred to Colorado ahead of the 2022 college football season.

Pictures of Brown posing with the Shinesty products have gone viral and were paired with an amazing quote from the offensive lineman.

“When you have a body this good, you deserve to be paid,” Brown said.

Colorado offensive lineman Tommy Brown signs with @Shinesty, becoming the first ever college football NIL underwear model. "When you have a body this good, you deserve to be paid," Brown said. Yes, that's a real quote. pic.twitter.com/EIyXIako4r — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) October 28, 2022

