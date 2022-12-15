Former Alabama OL projected to transfer to Miami

On Tuesday, 247Sports’ Chris Hummer placed a crystal ball prediction for former Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen to transfer to Miami. This comes just over a week after Cohen officially entered the transfer portal.

The Alabama native spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa. He started in 24 games at the guard position. After the 2022 season concluded, Cohen was named a second-team All-SEC honoree by coaches from across the SEC.

247Sports’ Gaby Urrutia confirmed that Cohen would be taking an official visit to Miami this weekend. It will be interesting to see if Cohen makes a decision following his visit or if he decides to take official visits elsewhere as well. Nonetheless, he will not be returning to Alabama next season.

