Former Alabama OL Damieon George recently visited Ole Miss

There is speculation that former Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George may have taken a visit to Ole Miss over the weekend. George tagged Oxford, Mississippi in a photo on his Instagram story.

He entered the transfer portal back in early December. George also took a visit to Auburn as well according to reports.

The Texas native spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa serving primarily as a reserve offensive tackle for the Tide. He made three starts as a redshirt freshman at right tackle.

Now, it appears that he is looking to join another prestigious, power-five program. If he decides to transfer to a school in the SEC, there is a chance that he will get to face his former teammates. That remains to be seen at this time. However, Ole Miss and Auburn are two schools that we can confirm are in the mix.

Former Alabama OL Damieon George posts his current location on instagram. He’s one of the few players who entered the portal and hasn’t committed to a new school. pic.twitter.com/NnMh0psvwh — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 8, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow George’s college career as well as other Alabama players that have transferred elsewhere.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire