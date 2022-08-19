Former Alabama OL Chris Owens is signing with the New York Giants

Former Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens signed with the New York Giants on Friday, according to ESPN NFL Nation reported Jordan Ranaan. It isn’t clear if he was signed to the practice squad or to the active roster. Nonetheless, Owens will be given the chance to make the Giants roster and prove himself in preseason games.

Owens spent six seasons in Tuscaloosa. The native of Arlington, Texas played all over the offensive line during his time at Alabama. He played offensive tackle, offensive guard and center. Owens started in 20 career games for the Crimson Tide.

After the 2021 season, Owens was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was recently waived by the team on Tuesday but is now signing with the Giants. With the Giants struggling to find consistency along the offensive line, head coach Brian Daboll felt the need to add some competition up front.

He now joins former Alabama offensive tackle and Giants first-round selection Evan Neal.

