Former Alabama OL Cam Robinson earns $54 million extension with Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars and former Alabama OT, Cam Robinson, have agreed on a three-year extension worth $54M. The Jaguars franchise tagged Robinson on March 8th, 2022 which would have made it his second year in a row playing on the tag. Fortunately, as most expected, the two sides were able to strike a deal.

Out of high school, Robinson was the top-ranked lineman in his class on either side of the ball. For the Crimson Tide, Robinson started all 14 games as a true freshman and declared for the draft after three seasons as a starter.

Robinson was a second-round pick (No. 34 overall) in the 2017 NFL draft.

The Jaguars have seemingly found their franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, and making sure he is protected is the top priority. Resigning Robinson is a great first step.

Jacksonville also hold the first overall pick in this month’s NFL draft. While there is a lot of speculation about them taking a pass rusher, don’t be surprised if the Jaguars select Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal and pair the two former Crimson Tide stars.

Robinson will be earning $18 million a year over the next three years for a deal that is worth $54 million.

The #Jaguars and franchised tagged OT Cam Robinson have agreed to terms on a 3-year deal worth $54M, sources say. $18M per year. 💰 💰 💰 https://t.co/NuqEDdoCyw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2022

