Former Alabama offensive lineman Grant Hill passes away at 26

Grant Hill, a former Alabama football offensive lineman, has died, according to a social media post from the team's Twitter account.

Hill, a Huntsville native, was 26 and played and lettered for Alabama from 2013-2014.

"Grant Hill was a wonderful teammate and friend," Alabama football tweeted Tuesday. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this devastating time."

Hill was one of the top prospects in the 2013 recruiting class. The 247Sports composite ranked him as the No. 2 offensive guard and No. 61 prospect in the country.

He made his debut for the Crimson Tide playing against Georgia State in 2013. He played in five games that year.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Former Alabama offensive lineman Grant Hill dies at 26