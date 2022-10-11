Former Alabama OC Lane Kiffin comments on Bryan Harsin’s status at Auburn

Former Alabama offensive coordinator and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin knows what it’s like to have the reigns taken away. He was terminated as the head coach at USC. Actually, Trojan’s athletic director Pat Haden fired Kiffin at the Los Angeles International Airport after the loss. Kiffin has coached for eight different teams between the NFL and NCAA.

Now, there has been buzz surrounding the coaching status of Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. On Monday, Kiffin was asked by the media about his stance towards Harsin and the current situation at Auburn. Here is what Kiffin had to say:

@nicksuss asked Lane Kiffin about the challenges of coaching amid hot-seat rumors as it now relates to Bryan Harsin. His answer was gold: pic.twitter.com/tOBNlqqqvW — Grace Ybarra (@gnybarra) October 10, 2022

In light of the situation, the Rebels are slated to face Harsin and the Tigers on Saturday. Could the former Alabama assistant cement Auburn’s fate when determining whether Harsin should remain the coach or not? We will have to wait and see.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire