Former Alabama OC Brian Daboll named NFL Coach of the Year

Former Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has been named the 2022-2023 NFL Coach of the Year in his first season with the New York Giants.

Daboll spent the 2017 season under Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He worked with Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagoaviloa and Mac Jones in the national title run the Crimson Tide made that season.

After the lone season at Alabama, Daboll returned to the NFL as the Buffalo Bills‘ offensive coordinator. His play-calling abilities for an offense headlined by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs earned him the opportunity to be the New York Giants head coach.

In Daboll’s first year, the Giants not only made the playoffs, but won a playoff game for the first time since winning the Super Bowl over a decade ago in 2012.

