Former Alabama OC Brian Daboll gets first win as NFL head coach

On Sunday, former Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll helped lead the New York Giants past the Tennessee Titans. The Giants won the Week 1 matchup by a final score of 21-20. Daboll was hired as the Giants’ head coach on January 28, 2022.

Daboll served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017. He was at Alabama when the Tide defeated Georgia in the 2018 National Championship game. That was the same year that Tua Tagovailoa took over for starting quarterback Jalen Hurts who had played poorly leading into halftime.

After leaving Alabama, he was hired to be the Buffalo Bills‘ offensive coordinator. In his three seasons in Buffalo, he helped reconstruct the Bills’ identity on the offensive side of the ball. He had a huge part to do with the development of quarterback Josh Allen. Now, he will be in charge of developing quarterback Daniel Jones.

He got the season off to a good start. This was the Giants’ first win to start off a season since 2016.

