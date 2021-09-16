Former Alabama mental conditioning coach Trevor Moawad has passed away

Trevor Moawad, the former mental conditioning coach at Alabama passed away on Wednesday.

Moawad was hired by Nick Saban not long after Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa. His work was mostly behind the scenes but his impact was felt by the entire program.

Moawad had privately been battling cancer for two years according to a statement released by his business Limitless Minds via Twitter on Thursday morning.

Along with spending time in Alabama, Moawad also served at Georgia and Florida State among others.

Former Alabama assistant coach, now Oregon head coach, Mario Cristobal took Twitter to share his condolences.

Moawad was only 48.

