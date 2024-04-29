Former Alabama, Louisville and Miami WR signs with NY Jets as an undrafted free agrent

Everyone’s path to the NFL is not the same, and such is the case for former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Tyler Harrell. Harrell started his career with the Louisville Cardinals back in 2018 where he posted 20 catches for 259 yards and three touchdowns before transferring to Alabama for the 2022 season.

Harrell dealt with foot injuries for most of his time in Tuscaloosa and only saw 33 snaps in-game. However, with his game-changing speed, if he had ever been able to get on the field I believe he could have been a massive asset for Coach Saban. Unfortunately, that was not the case and he transferred to Miami for the 2023 season where he had four catches for 45 yards.

With no more eligibility left, Harrell tested the NFL draft waters where he went undrafted. Harrell was quickly picked up by the New York Jets though where he will get a chance to turn some heads inside of a pretty empty receiving room. It is also important to remember that 30% of the league is undrafted.

The New York #Jets are expected to sign former Miami wide receiver Tyler Harrell, a source tells @247Sports. Harrell, who transferred to Miami after stops at Alabama and Louisville, posted a 4.28 40 time at Miami’s pro day. Averaged 29.1 yards per catch at Louisville in 2021. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 28, 2024

