Former Alabama legend, Greg McElroy, says Alabama quarterback battle is a toss up

The looming question in Tuscaloosa this offseason is who will be the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide. This an answer we likely will not have until the Tide’s first game when they open the season at home against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 2.

Replacing a Heisman Trophy winner and a program-altering player like Bryce Young is no easy task for any coach, but then again, not every coach is Nick Saban. The Tide have a couple of different directions they could go at the QB position between Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner.

Milroe has the upper hand as he has been in the system for the most time and is the only one of the three to start a game for Alabama. Unfortunately, neither Milroe nor Simpson played very well in Alabama’s A-Day in April which prompted the coaching staff to bring in Buchner, a Notre Dame transfer.

Former National Champion-winning quarterback for the Tide, Greg McElroy, weighed in on the QB competition saying,

“I can’t tell you right now who’s going to win that quarterback competition. I can’t do it. Even as a guy that played there, that has inside information with what’s going on at Alabama. Nobody knows. You can ask Nick Saban today ‘Hey who’s your starting QB going to be?’ and he cannot tell you with confidence who that guy is going to be. It’s going to play itself out over the course of the summer, it’s going to play itself out over the course of fall camp and it wouldn’t be the first time that it played itself out into the season.”

There is still plenty of time left in the offseason for Saban and the Crimson Tide to figure it out, but the clock is certainly ticking.

