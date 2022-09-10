Former Alabama LB transferring to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State

Former Alabama outside linebacker King Mwikuta is transferring to Jackson State. The news was first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz. Mwikuta has now transferred twice over the course of his college career.

The native of West Point, Georgia spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa. He originally signed as a part of the Tide’s 2019 recruiting class. He was regarded as a four-star, according to 247Sports. Mwikuta chose Alabama over other programs like Georgia, Auburn, and Miami.

In his three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Mwikuta played primarily on special teams. Alabama fans might recall him recovering a blocked punt in the endzone for a touchdown in Alabama’s matchup with Texas A&M last season. His work as an outside linebacker was very limited as he recorded six tackles and one tackle for loss.

After transferring this past offseason, he announced that he was transferring to Arkansas State. Soon after, he re-entered the transfer portal. Now, he is headed to Jackson State to play for Deion “Primetime” Sanders. This is an interesting move for Mwikuta. He will certainly have the opportunity to see playing time for a program that is headed in the right direction. The Tigers are fresh off of a 59-3 victory over Florida A&M.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Mwikuta’s career as well as other Alabama transfers.

