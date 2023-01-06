Former Alabama LB Terrell Lewis signed to Chicago Bears’ active roster

On Wednesday, former Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis was signed to the Chicago Bears’ active roster. He was previously on the Bears’ practice squad.

Lewis began his NFL career in 2020 when he was drafted in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams. There, he spent the next two and a half seasons. During that time, he tallied 40 tackles and six sacks.

On Dec. 15, the Rams waived Lewis. He was signed to the Bears practice squad on Dec. 20. Now, he will get one last opportunity to prove himself this season as the Bears will play host to the Minnesota Vikings to close out their season.

Linebacker Terrell Lewis in line to play again https://t.co/DOY7gXfPym — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) January 5, 2023

