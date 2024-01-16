Former Alabama LB Shawn Murphy transferring to Florida State

It did not take long for former four-star and Alabama linebacker Shawn Murphy to find a new home. The Virginia native has committed to Florida State just one day after entering his name into the transfer portal.

Murphy spent two seasons in Tuscaloosa. He was primarily a reserve inside linebacker for the Crimson Tide. Murphy also contributed on special teams. Throughout his two-year career at Alabama, Murphy played in 18 games and recorded five tackles.

Murphy will reunite with several former Alabama teammates in Tallahassee. He will join former Alabama players Terrence Ferguson, Malik Benson, Roydell Williams, and Earl Little Jr.

It will be interesting to follow the Seminoles football program in 2024 given the amount of Alabama players that they have landed via the transfer portal.

Former Alabama linebacker Shawn Murphy has Committed to Florida State, the A&P Agency tells @247Sports. Former top-75 overall recruit.https://t.co/oPRuWsmcnt pic.twitter.com/kUIHjCxhQL — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 15, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest news regarding the Alabama football program and its players that have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

