Former Alabama LB Reuben Foster looks to make NFL comeback

Former Alabama football star linebacker Reuben Foster has had a difficult time in the NFL. He’s been riddled with injuries and off-the-field issues that have kept him from playing.

He was drafted in 2017 by the San Francisco 49er’s but was released after the 2018 season due to allegations off the field and then picked up by Washington, where he got injured in one of his first practices with the team.

His agent, Malki Kawa recently posted a video to Twitter showing Foster training on a field, showing that he’s ready to get back into the game and sign with a team.

Foster is a free agent, and with the season quickly approaching, is looking for an opportunity.

The fact he could even do this is amazing. 240lbs and I’m shape, ready to go. ⁦@ferrarifoster⁩ pic.twitter.com/QsV4v2RPUh — malki kawa (@malkikawa) August 19, 2021

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Reuben Foster as he looks to find his way back onto an NFL team roster for the 2021 season.

