Former Alabama LB Rashaan Evans signed to Dallas Cowboys practice squad

Former Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans signed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys practice squad on Wednesday evening. Evans is coming off one of the best seasons of his professional career a season ago.

In 2022, Evans played for the Atlanta Falcons and led the team with 159 tackles. He played and started in all 17 games as well.

The Alabama native has had success dating back to his days with the Crimson Tide. During his college career, Evans was named a First-team All-American and All-SEC selection during his senior season.

It will be interesting to see if Evans can re-harness his success in Dallas. He will have an opportunity to work his way up from the practice squad and earn a spot on the active roster in the near future. Cowboys starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch recently suffered a neck injury that could result in him going on the injured reserve.

Former #Titans￼ LB Rashaan Evans tells me he’s signing to the #Cowboys practice squad after a workout and physical. This comes after the news of Leighton Vander Esch suffering a neck injury and potentially going on IR. Blade heads to Dallas. pic.twitter.com/mslUVht9mO — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 12, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow former Alabama players in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire