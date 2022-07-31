Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.

Foster would go on to spend four seasons in Tuscaloosa. He would accumulate an astounding 223 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. During his senior season, he won the Butkus Award and was a unanimous first-team All-American. He would leave Alabama as one of the best linebackers to ever play in Bryant-Denny Stadium. After his senior season, he was drafted with the No. 31 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers.

He would spend two seasons in California before being released for off-the-field issues. In the two seasons that he was in San Francisco, he recorded 84 tackles in 16 games. Soon after, he was signed by Washington. During his first practice with the team, Foster tore his ACL landing him on the injured reserve list. He didn’t see the field in Washington in his three seasons with the team.

Now, he is looking to make a comeback. On Sunday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that Foster was set to have a workout with the Seattle Seahawks.

Previously, Foster worked out for the Miami Dolphins in May. The Seahawks have had several elite linebackers in the past like Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright. If Foster is signed by the organization, it will be interesting to see how he develops in Seattle. After all, he hasn’t played since 2018. Alabama fans would love to see a former fan favorite on the gridiron again.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Foster’s professional career as well as other former Alabama players in the NFL.

