Former Alabama LB Landon Collins to be released by Commanders

AJ Spurr
·1 min read
In this article:
Former Alabama linebacker Landon Collins was drafted No. 33 overall by the New York Giants and played there until 2018, he then joined Washington and played there through last season.

Today, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Commanders plan on releasing the veteran linebacker after the two sides failed to come to terms on a restructured contract.

Collins, in 2021, played in 13 games and tallied two interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 81 tackles and three sacks.

He likely won’t last long in the free agency market. The 28-year old linebacker is a proven difference-maker.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Landon Collins’ journey throughout free agency and other former Alabama players in the NFL.

