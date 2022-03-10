Former Alabama LB Landon Collins to be released by Commanders

Former Alabama linebacker Landon Collins was drafted No. 33 overall by the New York Giants and played there until 2018, he then joined Washington and played there through last season.

Today, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Commanders plan on releasing the veteran linebacker after the two sides failed to come to terms on a restructured contract.

Collins, in 2021, played in 13 games and tallied two interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 81 tackles and three sacks.

He likely won’t last long in the free agency market. The 28-year old linebacker is a proven difference-maker.

Sources: The Washington #Commanders are expected to release star defender Landon Collins after the two sides did not agree on a restructured contract. Collins will now hit free agency to cash in again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Landon Collins’ journey throughout free agency and other former Alabama players in the NFL.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!