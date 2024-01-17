Former Alabama LB Kendrick Blackshire transferring to Texas

Alabama could face one of its transfers next season. On Tuesday night, former Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire announced he was transferring to Texas.

Blackshire spent the past three seasons at Alabama. He served primarily as a reserve inside linebacker and a special teamer. In 25 games, Blackshire recorded 25 tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

After entering the transfer portal, Blackshire took official visits to Ole Miss and Texas. Ultimately, he decided to return to his home state to play for the Longhorns.

He will be a part of a Longhorns squad led by former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. He will be an instrumental piece on Texas’ defense as they transition to the SEC.

