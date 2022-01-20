Former Alabama LB Jaylen Moody projected to transfer to Texas

Former Alabama linebacker Jaylen Moody spent four seasons with the Crimson Tide, but has recently decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Through his four years at Alabama, Moody totaled 44 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who just recently left the earned a commitment from former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley recently, who also entered the transfer portal shortly after the season concluded.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports predicts Moody will join Billingsley and Sarkisian in Austin and become a member of the Longhorns.

247Sports Crystal Ball: #Texas for a LB in the portal https://t.co/k42OuT2sMN via @247sports — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) January 19, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Moody as he decides where he will transfer to and play in 2022.

