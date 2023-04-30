Former Alabama LB Jaylen Moody signs with Cincinnati Bengals

Former Alabama linebacker Jaylen Moody was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

Moody spent five seasons at Alabama. As a fifth-year senior, Moody started in 10 games at WILL linebacker for the Crimson Tide while battling a lingering injury. He recorded 49 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks last season.

While Moody was not invited to participate in the NFL Draft ScoutingCombine, he did have an individual workout with the Bengals.

He will reunite with former Alabama teammate, Jordan Battle. Battle was drafted No. 95 overall by the Bengals on Friday night.

Moody had to earn his role on Alabama’s defense, so it will be interesting to see if he makes the roster heading into the fall.

