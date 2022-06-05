Former Alabama LB Christian Harris considered one of the biggest draft steals from 2022

Former Alabama linebacker Christian Harris was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round (No. 75 overall) of the 2022 NFL draft.

Luke Easterling of the Draft Wire states that Harris was the Texans’ biggest steal of the draft.

Harris will likely not see a starting role, but he will certainly see considerable playing time as a rookie on a team desperate to turn things around.

Throughout his collegiate career, Harris recorded 220 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, 2 forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

There’s no telling how his rookie season will go, but if he’s able to establish a dominant on-the-field presence like he did while with Alabama, he will be a rising star by his second year. His former Alabama teammate, wide receiver John Metchie III will also be joining him in Houston.

