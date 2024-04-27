Former Alabama K Will Reichard drafted by Minnesota Vikings

Former Alabama Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard will begin his professional career with the Minnesota Vikings after being selected by the franchise in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Reichard will be remembered in Tuscaloosa as a Crimson Tide legend. Not only did he leave a lasting legacy in the program, he left his mark on college football history. In 2023, Reichard became the highest-scoring college football player in NCAA history.

In his five seasons at Alabama, he made 99.3% (295/297) of his extra points, and 84% (84/100) of field goals and is responsible for 547 total points.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow former Alabama players as they look to begin their NFL careers in the upcoming 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire