Former Alabama IOL Terrence Ferguson transfers to Florida State

Former Alabama interior offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson announced that he was transferring to Florida State on Thursday afternoon.

Ferguson, a Georgia native, spent three seasons at Alabama. During that time, Ferguson played in 11 games. The lone start of his Alabama career came against South Florida in Week 3 of the 2023 season.

Ferguson is the third former Alabama player who has transferred to the Seminoles. He joins former teammates, Earl Little Jr. and Malik Benson. The three will likely team up again next season in Tallahassee to play for head coach Mike Norvell.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see how Ferguson performs at Florida State. He was expected to compete for the starting center position at Alabama next season. Now, he will look to earn a spot along the Seminoles offensive line.

BREAKING: Former Alabama OL Terrence Ferguson has Committed to Florida State, he tells @on3sports The 6’4 320 OL was ranked as a Top 35 Recruit in the ‘21 Class (No. 2 IOL) per On3 Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/B3ckeWthqz pic.twitter.com/DMJXC1O9gA — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 11, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest news regarding the Alabama football program and its former players in the NCAA transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire