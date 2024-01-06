Update: Former Alabama IOL Seth McLaughlin will transfer to Ohio State

Texas A&M’s visitors list this weekend continues to grow, as head coach Mike Elko and his now complete staff have landed 13 players from the transfer portal, including former Purdue star pass rusher Nic Scourton, a native of Bryan, Texas.

Shoring up nearly every spot on offense and defense, the Aggies’ offensive line, which took a notable dive in overall performance last season, is in solid shape with nearly every starter and reserve returning in 2024, but that doesn’t mean a potential upgrade at the center position is out of the question.

On Friday, it was initially reported and confirmed by Rival’s Tony Tsoukalas that former Alabama center and interior offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin would visit College Station this weekend. Still, when most woke up on Saturday morning, it was revealed that McLaughlin had instead committed to Ohio State for the 2024 season.

BREAKING: Former Alabama OL Seth McLaughlin has Committed to Ohio State, he tells @on3sports The 6’4 305 OL started all 14 games for the Crimson Tide in 2023 Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/dbJXHu2QEA pic.twitter.com/V0q6lzx8QB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2024

While McLaughlin’s future at the center position is somewhat murky after displaying snap issues throughout the year, culminating in his worst performance on the year in Alabama’s 27-20 loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl, the incoming senior now has a chance to get back to form on what should be a veteran Buckeyes O-line.

