Former Alabama IOL Seth McLaughlin will visit Texas A&M this weekend

Texas A&M’s visitors list this weekend continues to grow, as head coach Mike Elko and his now complete staff have landed 13 players from the transfer portal, including former Purdue star pass rusher Nic Scourton, a native of Bryan, Texas.

Shoring up nearly every spot on offense and defense, the Aggies’ offensive line, which took a notable dive in overall performance last season, is in solid shape with nearly every starter and reserve returning in 2024, but that doesn’t mean a potential upgrade at the center position is out of the question.

While incoming redshirt junior Bryce Foster has been an above performer anchoring the trenches, his play in 2023 was less than stellar, and a move to guard looks like the best option for gauging his NFL future. On Friday, Rival’s Tony Tsoukalas confirmed that former Alabama center and interior offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin will visit College Station this weekend after recently entering the portal last week.

Former Alabama center Seth McLaughlin will visit Texas A&M tomorrow

As a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, McLaughlin, who stands at 6’4″ and weighs over 305 pounds, has four years of SEC experience, appearing in all 14 games during the 2023 season as a consistent presence on the Crimson Tide’s veteran offensive line. However, snap issues during the year, including a notably embarrassing outing in Alabama’s loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl, could result in a position change if he transferred to A&M.

