Former Alabama guard JD Davison wins NBA title with Boston Celtics

On Monday night the Boston Celtics took down the Dallas Mavericks to win the 2024 NBA Finals in five games, and now former Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball star JD Davison is an NBA champion.

Davison was a second-round selection by the Celtics in the 2022 NBA draft and although his minutes in the NBA have been limited, he has made a name for himself playing for Boston’s G League team the Maine Celtics.

Davison averaged 21.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the floor. Davison started all 28 of the games that he played. He could not play during Boston’s postseason run as a two-way player. Davison averaged 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game in his limited action this season with Boston while shooting 41.7 percent from the field.

Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats was in attendance on Monday night in Boston to watch Davison and the Celtics hoist the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

Drafted 53rd overall out of Alabama in 2022 and now NBA CHAMPION in Year 2… JD Davison! pic.twitter.com/RYb15ZNNeQ — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2024

