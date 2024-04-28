Former Alabama forward Nick Pringle transferring to South Carolina

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball program saw six players enter the transfer portal this offseason. One of them was forward Nick Pringle. On Saturday, the former Alabama forward announced that he was transferring to South Carolina per his latest Instagram post.

Pringle transferred to Alabama by way of Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas. Pringle played in 70 games for the Crimson Tide. All 16 of his starts in an Alabama uniform came during his senior season. As a senior, Pringle averaged 6.8 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game.

The best game of his Alabama career came in the NCAA Tournament against the Clemson Tigers. Pringle finished the game with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.

Alabama will need to replace Pringle at the five spot next season. Currently, Alabama is in the process of finding a big man to replace Pringle. Rutgers transfer forward Clifford Omoruyi is scheduled to visit Alabama on Sunday, so it will be interesting to see if he commits soon after. Nonetheless, Pringle will conclude his college career in a South Carolina uniform.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire