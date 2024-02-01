Former Alabama forward Brandon Miller wins Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award

Given the keys to the Charlotte Hornets offense just three months into his rookie season, Brandon Miller has shown much of what he displayed in just one season with Alabama basketball.

Miller earned Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors for his play in January, averaging 16 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in 13 games for the Hornets. He reached the 20-point threshold six times in January, the second highest mark amongst all rookies behind No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama of the Spurs.

The best of January Eastern Conference @Kia Rookie of the Month Brandon Miller! #KiaROTM



16.0 PPG | 4.1 RPG | 2.2 3PM pic.twitter.com/QdAzZTsehi — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2024

Miller's soaring numbers haven't translated to wins with the Hornets — now sitting at the 13th seed in the East with a 10-36 record — winning just two games in January. However, the team's inconsistencies have given the former Tide forward the chance to get deep into his bag of tricks as he finds his rhythm at the pro level.

With just 40 games under his belt, the 6-foot-9 forward has showcased why the Hornets front office decided to pick him above guard Scoot Henderson with the second pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Miller's uncanny ability to effortlessly handle the ball and score at all three levels has driven comparisons to elite NBA forwards like Paul George and Kevin Durant.

REQUIRED READING: Will Alabama basketball win the SEC? What win vs. Georgia showed

He is shooting 37.4% on 5.7 attempts per game from beyond the arc, similar to his 38.4% mark at Alabama. Most importantly, Miller has shown the ability to create his own shot, getting to the mid-range pull-up jump shot, or using fancy footwork to prance towards the rim for a smooth finish amongst the trees. As he's learning how to use his vision to manipulate defenses, the Hornets coaching staff is trusting him to take on a larger role in the offense.

In his most recent matchup against the Chicago Bulls, Miller impressively bumped off one of the premier defenders in Alex Caruso before nailing a tough mid-range shot.

Nasty bucket by Brandon Miller pic.twitter.com/O6JE1tqYz7 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 1, 2024

Miller also shows flashes of elite athleticism, springing out of his shoes to thump one over elite shot blocker Walker Kessler after shedding Kelly Olynyk with a nasty jab step during a Jan. 27 matchup against the Utah Jazz.

BRANDON MILLER POSTER 😱🔨 pic.twitter.com/Qs1aobOnel — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 28, 2024

Though wins remain elusive for the Hornets, Miller's early brilliance fuels the team's hopes for bright future with the former Alabama forward at the helm.

Brandon Miller January stats

Miller's minutes have increased every month so far this season, with the rookie playing 394 minutes in January.

He averaged 16 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in January. Miller also shot 42% from the field.

Brandon Miller college stats

Miller's success at the NBA level won't be surprising to those who watched him at Alabama.

In one season with the Tide, Miller averaged 18.8 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. He shot 43% from the field and averaged 32.6 minutes with Alabama in the 2022-23 season. Alabama lost to San Diego State as a No. 1 seed in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Ex-Alabama forward Brandon Miller wins East Rookie of the Month award