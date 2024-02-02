Former Alabama forward Brandon Miller to compete in 2024 Panini Rising Stars Challenge

One former Alabama men’s basketball player will be a part of NBA All-Star weekend. Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller was recently selected to be a part of the 2024 Panini Rising Stars Challenge.

The event will take place on Feb. 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air live at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

Miller will be a part of a player pool that consists of 11 NBA rookies, 10 second-year players, and seven G-League players. There will be four different teams with seven players on each team.

Miller has had a stellar rookie season through the first half of the season. He is averaging 15.3 points per game, 3.9 rebounds per game, and 2.3 assists per game.

It will be interesting to watch and see how Miller performs against some of the more premier up-and-coming talent across the NBA during All-Star weekend.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama men’s basketball program and its former players currently playing in the NBA.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire