Former Alabama forward Brandon Miller scores career-high for Charlotte Hornets

It did not take too long for Brandon Miller to solidify himself as one of the top forwards in the NBA. On Sunday, the former Alabama forward scored 35 points in a losing effort against the Indiana Pacers.

Miller finished the night shooting 10/25 from the floor and 10/12 from the charity stripe. He also grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots on the night.

The Hornets are a young organization that is led by NBA veteran coach Steve Clifford. Thus far, Miller has made quite a name for himself. He will participate in the 2024 Panini Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend. Along with that, Miller was also recently named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama men’s basketball program and its former players in the NBA.

