Former Alabama forward Alex Tchikou set to enter NCAA transfer portal for second time

Former Alabama forward Alex Tchikou entered the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon.

At Alabama, Tchikou played in just three games. He was not used as a piece of the Crimson Tide’s rotation in 2021-2022. Soon after the season concluded, he entered his name into the transfer portal.

He ultimately decided to transfer to Rhode Island. In one season with the Rams, Tchikou averaged 4.1 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, and 0.3 assists per game. He also shot 48.1% from the floor.

There is a chance that Tchikou would have to sit out next season considering it will be his third school in three years. The NCAA recently granted athletes a one-time transfer rule that allows them to play immediately without sitting out a season. Given that, Tchikou was eligible to play immediately at Rhode Island. That will likely not be the case at his next school.

Several schools that recruited him heavily out of high school are Arizona and St. Mary’s. With limited production, Tchikou could wind up playing at a smaller program. It will be interesting to see which programs reach out to the France native.

Rhode Island F Alex Tchikou has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/OzXSV1ZiYd — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 19, 2023

