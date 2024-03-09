Former Alabama football running back Scarbrough announces retirement

Former Alabama football running back Bo Scarbrough announced his retirement from football on Saturday.

“You can love this game all you want. But at the end of the day, the game can’t love you back because it’s not a person; it’s a ball,” Scarbrough said. “I have so much respect for the people still playing. And when it’s your time, you’ll know it’s your time.”

Scarbrough was a two-time national champion at Alabama (2015, 2017) and a two-time USFL champion with the Birmingham Stallions (2022, 2023). He spent most of the 2023 season on the Stallions' injured reserve list and was reselected by the team in the UFL dispersal draft, the player reallocation process that took place after the USFL and XFL merger.

"We've got this thing called the fourth quarter: discipline, effort, toughness, pride, and most importantly, commitment," Scarbrough said at his retirement press conference, citing his former coach Nick Saban's fourth quarter program. "You've got to be committed to play this game if you're going to play. If you're not committed, it's not going to work for you, so for me, my heart, you know, it was my time."

A native of Eutaw and a product of Tuscaloosa County High School, Scarbrough spent his first season with the Crimson Tide backing up eventual Heisman winner Derrick Henry. He enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign in 2018, including an Alabama bowl game record 180 rushing yards in a Peach Bowl victory over Washington in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Scarbrough was a seventh-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, though his only NFL action came in 2019 with the Detroit Lions. He joined the Stallions midway through the USFL's inaugural season in 2022 and helped them win a league championship with 13 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown in the final.

With Scarbrough calling it a career, wide receiver Slade Bolden and offensive lineman Deonte Brown are the two remaining former Alabama players on the Stallions. Quarterback A.J. McCarron (St. Louis Battlehawks), linebacker Reuben Foster (Houston Roughnecks), linebacker Dylan Moses (Memphis Showboats), defensive back Jared Mayden (Arlington Renegades) and offensive lineman Chris Owens (Renegades) make up the rest of the former Alabama players in the new UFL.

