How former Alabama football players performed in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason

Week 1 of the NFL Preseason kicked off on Thursday night. Over the last four days, a number of former Alabama football players have seen game action. Although the games do not count against a team’s win-loss record, it does provide valuable experience for younger players or players that are vying for a roster spot.

Alabama has a plethora of former players around the league and others that are continuing to push for a spot on an NFL roster.

Roll Tide Wire takes a closer look at how former Alabama football players performed during Week 1 of the NFL Preseason.

Bryce Young

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Young’s Stats versus Jets:

  • 4 CMP / 6 ATT

  • 21 PaYds

Labryan Ray

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Ray’s Stats versus Jets:

  • 2 tackles

John Metchie III

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Metchie III’s Stats versus Patriots:

  • 1 reception

  • 5 receiving yards

Henry To'oTo'o

(Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
To’oTo’o’s Stats versus Patriots:

  • 5 tackles

Will Anderson Jr.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Anderson Jr.’s Stats versus Patriots:

  • 1 tackle

Christian Harris

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Harris’ Stats versus Patriots:

  • 1 tackle

Anfernee Jennings

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Battle

Sam Greene/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK
Battle’s Stats versus Packers:

  • 3 tackles

  • 1 tackle for loss

  • 1 pass deflection

Jahmyr Gibbs

Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK
Gibbs’ Stats versus Giants:

  • 6 carries

  • 19 yards

  • 1 reception

  • 18 yards

Jameson Williams

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Williams’ Stats versus Giants:

  • 2 receptions

  • 18 yards

Brian Branch

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Branch’s Stats versus Giants:

  • 3 tackles

  • 1 tackle for loss

Saivion Smith

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Smith’s Stats versus Giants:

  • 3 tackles

DeMarcco Hellams

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Hellams’ Stats versus Dolphins:

  • 7 tackles

  • 1 interception

  • 1 pass deflection

Da'Shawn Hand

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Hand’s Stats versus Falcons:

  • 3 tackles

Brian Robinson Jr.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Robinson Jr.’s Stats versus Browns:

  • 3 carries

  • 16 yards

Derrick Gore

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
Gore’s Stats versus Browns:

  • 4 carries

  • 8 yards

  • 4 receptions

  • 4 receiving yards

Miller Forristall

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Forristall’s Stats versus Commanders:

  • 4 receptions

  • 66 receiving yards

Jerry Jeudy

Rob Schumacher/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK
Jeudy’s Stats versus Cardinals:

  • 2 receptions

  • 40 receiving yards

Drew Sanders

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Sanders’ Stats versus Cardinals:

  • 2 tackles

Kenyan Drake

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Drake’s Stats versus Bills:

  • 5 carries

  • 10 yards

DJ Dale

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Dale’s Stats versus Colts:

  • 1 tackle

  • 0.5 sack

Shyheim Carter

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Carter’s Stats versus Bears:

  • 5 tackles

Eddie Jackson

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Jackson’s Stats versus Titans:

  • 2 tackles

Terrell Lewis

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Lewis’ Stats versus Titans:

  • 2 tackles

  • 2 sacks

  • 1 tackle for loss

Calvin Ridley

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Ridley’s Stats versus Cowboys:

  • 2 receptions

  • 21 receiving yards

Eli Ricks

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Ricks’ Stats versus Ravens:

  • 1 tackle

  • 1 interception

  • 1 TD

  • 2 pass deflections

Cameron Latu

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Latu’s Stats versus Raiders:

  • 1 reception

  • 9 receiving yards

