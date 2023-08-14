How former Alabama football players performed in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason

Week 1 of the NFL Preseason kicked off on Thursday night. Over the last four days, a number of former Alabama football players have seen game action. Although the games do not count against a team’s win-loss record, it does provide valuable experience for younger players or players that are vying for a roster spot.

Alabama has a plethora of former players around the league and others that are continuing to push for a spot on an NFL roster.

Roll Tide Wire takes a closer look at how former Alabama football players performed during Week 1 of the NFL Preseason.

Young’s Stats versus Jets:

4 CMP / 6 ATT

21 PaYds

Ray’s Stats versus Jets:

2 tackles

Metchie III’s Stats versus Patriots:

1 reception

5 receiving yards

Henry To'oTo'o

To’oTo’o’s Stats versus Patriots:

5 tackles

Anderson Jr.’s Stats versus Patriots:

1 tackle

Harris’ Stats versus Patriots:

1 tackle

Battle’s Stats versus Packers:

3 tackles

1 tackle for loss

1 pass deflection

Gibbs’ Stats versus Giants:

6 carries

19 yards

1 reception

18 yards

Williams’ Stats versus Giants:

2 receptions

18 yards

Branch’s Stats versus Giants:

3 tackles

1 tackle for loss

Smith’s Stats versus Giants:

3 tackles

Hellams’ Stats versus Dolphins:

7 tackles

1 interception

1 pass deflection

Da'Shawn Hand

Hand’s Stats versus Falcons:

3 tackles

Robinson Jr.’s Stats versus Browns:

3 carries

16 yards

Gore’s Stats versus Browns:

4 carries

8 yards

4 receptions

4 receiving yards

Forristall’s Stats versus Commanders:

4 receptions

66 receiving yards

Jeudy’s Stats versus Cardinals:

2 receptions

40 receiving yards

Sanders’ Stats versus Cardinals:

2 tackles

Drake’s Stats versus Bills:

5 carries

10 yards

DJ Dale

Dale’s Stats versus Colts:

1 tackle

0.5 sack

Shyheim Carter

Carter’s Stats versus Bears:

5 tackles

Eddie Jackson

Jackson’s Stats versus Titans:

2 tackles

Lewis’ Stats versus Titans:

2 tackles

2 sacks

1 tackle for loss

Ridley’s Stats versus Cowboys:

2 receptions

21 receiving yards

Ricks’ Stats versus Ravens:

1 tackle

1 interception

1 TD

2 pass deflections

Latu’s Stats versus Raiders:

1 reception

9 receiving yards

