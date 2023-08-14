How former Alabama football players performed in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason
Week 1 of the NFL Preseason kicked off on Thursday night. Over the last four days, a number of former Alabama football players have seen game action. Although the games do not count against a team’s win-loss record, it does provide valuable experience for younger players or players that are vying for a roster spot.
Alabama has a plethora of former players around the league and others that are continuing to push for a spot on an NFL roster.
Roll Tide Wire takes a closer look at how former Alabama football players performed during Week 1 of the NFL Preseason.
Bryce Young
Young’s Stats versus Jets:
4 CMP / 6 ATT
21 PaYds
Labryan Ray
Ray’s Stats versus Jets:
2 tackles
John Metchie III
Metchie III’s Stats versus Patriots:
1 reception
5 receiving yards
Henry To'oTo'o
To’oTo’o’s Stats versus Patriots:
5 tackles
Will Anderson Jr.
Anderson Jr.’s Stats versus Patriots:
1 tackle
Christian Harris
Harris’ Stats versus Patriots:
1 tackle
Anfernee Jennings
Jordan Battle
Battle’s Stats versus Packers:
3 tackles
1 tackle for loss
1 pass deflection
Jahmyr Gibbs
Gibbs’ Stats versus Giants:
6 carries
19 yards
1 reception
18 yards
Jameson Williams
Williams’ Stats versus Giants:
2 receptions
18 yards
Brian Branch
Branch’s Stats versus Giants:
3 tackles
1 tackle for loss
Saivion Smith
Smith’s Stats versus Giants:
3 tackles
DeMarcco Hellams
Hellams’ Stats versus Dolphins:
7 tackles
1 interception
1 pass deflection
Da'Shawn Hand
Hand’s Stats versus Falcons:
3 tackles
Brian Robinson Jr.
Robinson Jr.’s Stats versus Browns:
3 carries
16 yards
Derrick Gore
Gore’s Stats versus Browns:
4 carries
8 yards
4 receptions
4 receiving yards
Miller Forristall
Forristall’s Stats versus Commanders:
4 receptions
66 receiving yards
Jerry Jeudy
Jeudy’s Stats versus Cardinals:
2 receptions
40 receiving yards
Drew Sanders
Sanders’ Stats versus Cardinals:
2 tackles
Kenyan Drake
Drake’s Stats versus Bills:
5 carries
10 yards
DJ Dale
Dale’s Stats versus Colts:
1 tackle
0.5 sack
Shyheim Carter
Carter’s Stats versus Bears:
5 tackles
Eddie Jackson
Jackson’s Stats versus Titans:
2 tackles
Terrell Lewis
Lewis’ Stats versus Titans:
2 tackles
2 sacks
1 tackle for loss
Calvin Ridley
Ridley’s Stats versus Cowboys:
2 receptions
21 receiving yards
Eli Ricks
Ricks’ Stats versus Ravens:
1 tackle
1 interception
1 TD
2 pass deflections
Cameron Latu
Latu’s Stats versus Raiders:
1 reception
9 receiving yards