How former Alabama football players performed in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicked off last Thursday night. Over the last few days, a number of former Alabama football players have seen game action. Although the games do not count against a team’s win-loss record, it does provide valuable experience for younger players or players that are competing for a roster spot.

Alabama has a plethora of former players around the league and others that are continuing to push for a spot on an NFL roster.

Roll Tide Wire takes a closer look at how former Alabama football players performed during Week 2 of the NFL Preseason.

Smith’s Stats versus Jaguars:

3 tackles

Buggs’ Stats versus Jaguars:

1 tackle

Forristall’s Stats versus Eagles:

1 reception

9 receiving yards

Ricks’ Stats versus Browns:

1 tackle

1 pass deflection

Young’s Stats versus Giants:

3 CMP / 6 ATT

35 PaYds

Ray’s Stats versus Giants:

1 tackle

1 sack

McKinney’s Stats versus Panthers:

1 tackle

Hellams’ Stats versus Bengals:

5 tackles

1 INT

2 pass deflections

Battle’s Stats versus Falcons:

2 tackles

Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Texans:

5 CMP / 7 ATT

61 PaYds

1 INT

Da'Shawn Hand

Hand’s Stats versus Texans:

1 tackle

Metchie III’s Stats versus Dolphins:

1 reception

5 receiving yards

Anderson Jr.’s Stats versus Dolphins:

2 tackles

1 sack

1 TFL

Harris’ Stats versus Dolphins:

2 tackles

Henry To'oTo'o

To’oTo’o’s Stats versus Dolphins:

1 tackle

Shavers’ Stats versus Steelers:

1 reception

7 receiving yards

Mayden’s Stats versus Steelers:

2 tackles

Wallace’s Stats versus Bills:

2 tackles

Harris’ Stats versus Bills:

2 carries

6 rushing yards

Lewis’ Stats versus Colts:

2 tackles

1 sack

Harrison Jr.’s Stats versus Bears:

6 tackles

Drake’s Stats versus Bears:

3 carries

5 rushing yards

1 reception

7 receiving yards

Jones’ Stats versus Packers:

6 CMP / 9 ATT

52 PaYds

1 CAR

4 RuYds

Wilson Sr.’s Stats versus Packers:

4 tackles

Jennings’ Stats versus Packers:

1 tackle

Barmore’s Stats versus Packers:

1 tackle

Shyheim Carter

Carter’s Stats versus Vikings:

6 tackles

Latu’s Stats versus Broncos:

3 receptions

46 receiving yards

1 TD

Sanders’ Stats versus 49ers:

7 tackles

Jackson’s Stats versus 49ers:

3 tackles

Jeudy’s Stats versus 49ers:

1 reception

5 receiving yards

Sims’ Stats versus Rams:

1 reception

12 receiving yards

1 TD

Reed’s Stats versus Cowboys:

1 tackle

1 sack

1 tackle for loss

Robinson Jr.’s Stats versus Ravens:

5 carries

21 rushing yards

4 receptions

17 receiving yards

Gore’s Stats versus Ravens:

3 carries

23 rushing yards

