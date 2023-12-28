Former Alabama football OC Bill O'Brien told Jalen Milroe he shouldn't play quarterback

LOS ANGELES − If it were up to former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, Jalen Milroe wouldn't be playing quarterback for the Crimson Tide right now, according to Milroe.

Milroe was asked at the Rose Bowl if anyone had wanted him to play a different position in his career and if he told anyone no.

"All my life, even when I was in college," Milroe told reporters. "My own offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien told me I shouldn't play quarterback. There's a lot of things I can have motivation on, and that's something I have motivation. from."

O'Brien served as Alabama's offensive coordinator the past two seasons before leaving to coach the offense of the New England Patriots in 2023. Milroe had been a reserve the past two seasons before becoming the starter this season.

Milroe was asked for his reaction to being told he shouldn't play quarterback.

"How would you feel if I told you you suck?" Milroe said.

Milroe has started all but the USF game in 2023 and was named the starter the following game against Ole Miss. This season, Milroe has completed 171 of 261 passes for 2,718 yards, 23 touchdowns, 6 interceptions and has rushed for 12 touchdowns as well.

His progression and growth as a quarterback has brought Alabama back to the College Football Playoff where the Crimson Tide will face Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Monday (4 p.m. CT, ESPN).

"He told me a bunch of positions I could have switched to, but look where I'm at right now, you know what I'm saying?" Milroe said. "Who gets the last laugh?"

