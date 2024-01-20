Former Alabama five-star QB Julian Sayin could come home to Southern California and USC

Julian Sayin is back on the market, entering the transfer portal Friday after previously signing with Alabama in the 2024 recruiting class.

A five-star prospect and the No. 3 quarterback in the country per the 247Sports composite, Sayin joined Caleb Downs, Kaydn Proctor, and plenty of other top recruits who all entered the transfer portal after the stunning announcement of Nick Saban’s retirement.

The Carlsbad, California, native committed to the Crimson Tide in November of 2022 when Nick Saban was the Alabama coach and Bill O’Brien was the offensive coordinator.

According to Chris Hummer with 247Sports, there is a growing belief that Sayin will wind up at Ohio State via the portal. Hummer, Steve Wiltfong, and Tom Loy have all logged a transfer crystal ball for Sayin to join Ryan Day’s program.

“I’d be shocked if he didn’t end up at Ohio State,” Hummer cited one source as saying while citing others who claim the Buckeyes are in an excellent position to acquire Sayin.

The 2023 Elite 11 winner from Carlsbad will also have UCLA, USC, Texas, and Ole Miss on his list.

— Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 19, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire