Former Alabama five-star OT Tommy Brockermeyer transferring to TCU

Former Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer announced that he was transferring to TCU on Tuesday. He will be the second Tide transfer to join the Horned Frogs this off-season by way of the transfer portal. The other transfer is former Tide wideout, JoJo Earle. He announced his decision late last week.

Brockermeyer chose Alabama coming out of high school even though his father and older brother both played for Texas. Interestingly enough, Tommy has a twin brother, James, who also signed in the same class. Now, it appears the two have split up as Tommy will be playing for TCU while James remains at Alabama.

Tommy was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and was perceived by many to have an immediate impact along the Tide’s offensive front. However, that did not happen. Instead, the Texas native suffered some injuries that set him back and caused him to miss a lot of time. During his two-year career at Alabama, he played in just two games.

The Horned Frogs have made it clear that their program is doing everything it possibly can to stay on top and rightfully so. With Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC soon, it looks like Sonny Dykes’ program could be the ‘cream of the crop’ in the Big 12.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Brockermeyer’s college career as well as other Alabama football news.

