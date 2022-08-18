Former Alabama five-star LB transferring to Michigan

Alabama fans likely remember several highly-rated recruits on the defensive side of the ball that didn’t pan out. Some that come to mind are Antonio Alfano, Ishmael Sopsher and Ben Davis. Another player that never got to see his full potential in his time in Tuscaloosa was Eyabi Anoma.

After spending time at three different programs, he is now headed to Michigan. The news was first reported by On3’s Anthony Broome. Anoma was a highly-touted prospect for the Crimson Tide coming out of high school. He was rated as a five-star by 247Sports.

He spent just one season at the Capstone. The Maryland native played sparingly during that year. He recorded just nine tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. After the 2018 season concluded, Anoma announced that he transferred to Houston after being dismissed from the program.

He sat out the 2019 season but got kicked off the team in 2020 for violation of team rules. After that, he transferred to play for Tennessee-Martin. The NCAA made Anoma sit out yet another season before being able to play this season. In 2021, he played in 12 games while recording 36 total tackles, six sacks, and 9.5 tackles for loss. After the season was over, Anoma was named to the OVC All-Newcomer Team.

Now, he will join his fourth team in as many as five years. The Wolverines are looking to replace Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2022 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. It will be interesting to see how the Wolverines’ defensive coaching staff chooses to utilize Anoma. He could present issues against inexperienced offensive lines in the Big Ten.

Former five-star EDGE recruit Eyabi Anoma has enrolled at Michigan and is in the school's directory. Former Alabama, Houston, UT Martin player entered the transfer portal on Aug. 15. Led UT Martin w/ 9.5 sacks last year. MORE: https://t.co/IHN5AaoyWv pic.twitter.com/m1pUEHjDbG — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) August 18, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Anoma’s college career as well as other Alabama football transfers.

