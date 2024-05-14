Former Alabama F Mo Wague announces transfer commitment to new SEC program

After just one season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, forward Mohamed Wague has announced his decision to stay in the SEC and transfer to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Despite only starting eight games in the 2023-24 season, Wague appeared in 33 total games for Alabama and averaged 3.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg and 0.5 apg. It will be Wague’s fourth school in four years after starting at the JUCO level with Harcum College before spending the 2022-23 season with West Virginia.

Wague will be a key piece for the Sooners next season while it appeared he may have been losing his spot in Alabama’s rotation next season. The Crimson Tide returns a number of key contributors from last season’s Final Four team as well as seeing a ton of success in the transfer portal thanks to Nate Oats.

The date is yet to be announced, but the Sooners will be traveling to Tuscaloosa next season at some point during SEC play.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire