Former Alabama defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson agreed to a four-year deal with the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. The deal is worth $57-million dollars with $27.5-million dollars guaranteed.

Tomlinson was an intrical part of Alabama’s defensive line unit from 2012-2016. He recorded 96 tackles and three sacks.

The New York Giants drafted Tomlinson in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Georgia native spent four seasons with the Giants. He tallied 207 tackles and eight sacks.

In 2021, he signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Vikings. There, he added 81 tackles and five sacks in two seasons.

Despite being productive along the Vikings defensive front, the organization chose to let him test free agency. Now, he will be a member of the Browns’ defensive line that consists of former SEC defensive linemen Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

Sources: The #Browns are expected to sign former #Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson, landing their coveted big-time defenders on Day 1 of free agency. He gets a 4-year deal worth $57M with $27.5M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Tomlinson’s career as well as other former Alabama players in the NFL.

More Bama in NFL!

Detroit Lions re-sign former Alabama DL Isaiah Buggs to two-year deal

More Bama in NFL!

Former Alabama DT Dalvin Tomlinson signing with Cleveland Browns in free agency

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire