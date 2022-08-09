Former Alabama DL transferring to SWAC school

On Monday, former Alabama defensive lineman Kyle Mann announced that he was transferring to Alabama A&M. In the end, Mann chose the Bulldogs over other programs like Grambling State, Georgia Southern and Louisiana.

He joined the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2020 recruiting class. 247Sports’ recruiting rankings had Mann regarded as a three-star prospect. He was recruited along with Alabama defensive tackle Jamil Burroughs to join the recruiting class. The two played alongside one another at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia.

Mann will be the ninth transfer that Alabama A&M has landed via the transfer portal for 2022. The Crimson Tide lost a handful of impactful players from a season ago via the transfer portal. It will be interesting to see how Mann performs in a different jersey for the foreseeable future.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Mann’s career as well as other former Alabama football players that have transferred elsewhere.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire