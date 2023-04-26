Former Alabama DL Stephon Wynn Jr. transferring from Nebraska

Former Alabama defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. is transferring from Nebraska after spending one season with the program. Wynn Jr. entered the transfer portal on Wednesday morning.

Wynn Jr. was a four-star recruit coming out of IMG Academy. He chose the Crimson Tide over other programs like Clemson and Georgia.

The South Carolina native spent his first four seasons in Tuscaloosa. Wynn Jr. was a reserve defensive lineman in each of the four seasons. He tallied 16 tackles in his time at Alabama.

After the 2021 season, Wynn Jr. entered the transfer portal and committed to Nebraska. In one season with the Cornhuskers, he recorded 22 tackles.

