Former Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis removed from injured reserve, set to make season debut with Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis will make his season debut on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mathis suffered a season-ending knee injury during the first game of his rookie season in 2022.

Mathis is one of three former Alabama players on the Commanders defensive line. He joins fellow Crimson Tide alumni Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

The Louisiana native spent four seasons in Tuscaloosa before entering the 2022 NFL Draft. He was drafted in the second round by the Commanders.

Now, he will see the field for the first time in over a year. After being on injured reserve for the first seven games of the season, the Commanders will allow Mathis to see game action. It should be a huge help for an already strong Commanders defensive front.

DT Phidarian Mathis (calf) has been removed from the injury report and will be active https://t.co/npz9MdPJJE — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 28, 2023

