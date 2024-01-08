Former Alabama DL Monkell Goodwine announces SEC transfer destination

Former Alabama defensive lineman Monkell Goodwine announced on Sunday his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Goodwine is a former four-star recruit from Maryland and joined Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2021 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive lineman would redshirt his first season in Tuscaloosa and would only see action in three games over the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Goodwine will be entering his redshirt junior season when he joins the Gamecocks and will have two years of eligibility remaining and will likely have a much larger role with South Carolina during that time than if he stayed with the Crimson Tide.

