Former Alabama DL LaBryan Ray signs with the Carolina Panthers

The 2023 NFL season is just around the corner and roster movement is now a constant. On Monday it was announced that former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman, LaBryan Ray had signed with the Carolina Panthers.

Ray played for the Crimson Tide from 2017-21 where he accumulated 76 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He was a member of the 2017 and 2020 national championship teams.

The Madison, Alabama native would go undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft but was signed by the New England Patriots where he spent the entire season before being waived in February 2023.

Ray was a member of the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars where he had three sacks this past season.

Philadelphia Stars DT LaBryan Ray has signed with the Carolina Panthers 🌟 pic.twitter.com/4PdDM62qHN — USFL (@USFL) July 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire